Pangolin scale smuggling racket busted in Nuapada, three sent to jail

Nuapada: Forest department personnel busted a pangolin scale smuggling racket with the arrest of three persons from two places of Nuapada district on Thursday.

The accused persons have been identified as Premananda Behera & Harekrushna Pradhan of Bargarh district and Bharat Das of Nuapada district.

Acting on a tip-off about a deal, a team of forest department personnel conducted raids at the villages this morning. During the search, police arrested the trio from the village and seized an SUV from them.

“The accused trio was involved in smuggling pangolin scale from Odisha to other states. Following a probe into the matter, the three were arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act,” an official said.

Reportedly, they were produced before a local court today and remanded to judicial custody due to rejection of their bail pleas.