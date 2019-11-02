Pakistani hackers deface Delhi BJP website

Pakistani hackers
New Delhi: The website of Delhi BJP has been hacked by Pakistani hackers. The webpage has been hacked with filthy languages, reports said.

Reports said a hacker group called _Muhammad Bilal TeAM [PCE] has claimed that it has hacked the website. The hackers posted messages relating to Vir Chakra on Abhinandan.

There was reference to February 27 which was related to the downing of a MiG fighter plane by Pakistani forces while the Indian Air Force jets were chasing away the Pakistani fighter planes when they attempted to breach Indian air space.

Abhinandan, flying MiG Bison, shot down a Pakistani F-16 in the aerial dogfight. He crossed into Pakistan territory where his fighter plane was shot down.

Pakistani soldiers take Abhinandan into custody, but he was released two days later. Abhinandan was conferred the Vir Chakra gallantry award in August 2019.

 

