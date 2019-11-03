Pakistan PM shares pics of Kartarpur complex, welcomes Sikh pilgrims

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the holy site is “ready to welcome the Sikh pilgrims”.

Khan shared a series of pictures of the Kartarpur complex and Gurudwara Darbar Sahib and lauded his government for completing the Kartarpur Corridor in “record time”.

Pakistan PM’s comments have come less than a week ahead of the corridor’s inauguration which is scheduled on November 9.

Khan took to his official Twitter handle and shared the pictures. In one tweet, he said, “Kartarpur (is) ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims” while in another he wrote, “I want to congratulate our govt for readying Kartarpur, in record time, for Guru Nanak jee’s 550th birthday celebrations.”

The opening of the Kartarpur Corridor will come just three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, whose birthplace is Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.