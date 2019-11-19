Pakistan again reaches out to UN over J&K issue

Islamabad: Pakistan has once again reached out to the UN over bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in an attempt to corner India over Kashmir move.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to reject India’s Kashmir decision.

Two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, were formed after bifurcation of the state in accordance with the Indian government’s August 5 announcement. The article 370 was scrapped.

Qureshi wrote another comprehensive letter to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on October 31 as part of his ongoing effort to raise the Kashmir issue. He also requested the Security Council to urgently look into the deteriorating situation in the region.