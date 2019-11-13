Pak uses Kartarpur Corridor to fuel pro-Khalistan campaign

Islamabad: Pakistan has used Kartarpur to fuel pro-Khalistan campaign four days after the opening of the Corridor, according to reports.

The reports said Khalistan supporters from Pakistan raised posters and flags of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. They raised slogans of Khalistan Zindabaad and put up banners of ‘Khalistan Referendum 2020’.

Indian intelligence agencies have already sensed that Kartarpur Corridor could be used to re-ignite secessionist movement in Punjab. Organisations like Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) have planned to use the Kartarpur corridor to push their secessionist agenda.

 

