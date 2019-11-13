Pak to amend Army Act to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal

New Delhi: Pakistan is likely to amend its Army Act to enable Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal his death sentence in a civil court.

The current laws of the Islamic nation do not allow Jadhav to appeal his death sentence in a civil court.

Reports said Pakistan’s decision comes after the International Court of Justice in July this year asked Islamabad to carry out an “effective review and reconsideration” of Jadhav’s conviction and provide India consular access to him.

Media reports said the case is being tried under military courts. Pakistan’s Army Act forbids such individuals or groups from filing appeal and seeking justice from the civilian court.

Pakistan claims Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan province in 2016 and he was hatching an attack plan. India has rejected this claim.