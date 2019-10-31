Pak terrorists planning to kill non-locals to derail peace process in Kashmir

pragativadinewsservice
Srinagar/New Delhi: Top intelligence sources in Srinagar has revealed that Pak-based terror outfits are out to kill “non-residents and non-locals” in Kashmir.

The reports said that Pakistan is trying to drive a deep wedge between “non-Kashmiris” and Kashmiris, and finally upsetting entry of Indians into the Union Territory (UT).

Phone calls intercepted by the authorities said that terrorists are planning to derail peace process in the newly carved-out UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The reports said the new pattern emerging from the recent killings of non-Kashmiris in the Valley pose a serious threat to more than 20,000 migrant labourers and skilled workers settled in south Kashmir.

