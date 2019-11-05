Pak PM agrees to all Oppn demands except resignation

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Pak PM agrees
5

Islamabad: The Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to demands of Opposition except his resignation, according to reports.

Khan said on Tuesday that he was ready to accept all “valid” demands of the ‘Azadi March’ protesters. The march was led by firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Related Posts

Chinese hacking group behind cyber attacks in India:…

Over 40 Migrants Rescued From Refrigerated Truck In Greece

6.0 magnitude quake rocks Chile, no casualties reported

His remarks came after a meeting with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak-led team which was tasked to negotiate with the opposition parties participating in the massive march.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had last night sent a second delegation to firebrand cleric-cum-politician Rehman’s residence to break the impasse involving Khan’s ouster.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Chinese hacking group behind cyber attacks in India:…

Over 40 Migrants Rescued From Refrigerated Truck In Greece

6.0 magnitude quake rocks Chile, no casualties reported

1 of 585