Pak PM agrees to all Oppn demands except resignation

Islamabad: The Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to demands of Opposition except his resignation, according to reports.

Khan said on Tuesday that he was ready to accept all “valid” demands of the ‘Azadi March’ protesters. The march was led by firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

His remarks came after a meeting with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak-led team which was tasked to negotiate with the opposition parties participating in the massive march.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had last night sent a second delegation to firebrand cleric-cum-politician Rehman’s residence to break the impasse involving Khan’s ouster.