Paddy Procurement: Farmers Protest Against Token System In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Farmers staged demonstration in Bareipali market yard of Sambalpur district today demanding cancellation of the token system in paddy collection.

According to sources, the agitating farmers sat on strike with paddy laden tractors demanding immediate revocation of the token system.

The Crop procurement process was affected by sue to the mass protest of farmers in the area. Besides, the agitating farmers threatened to intensify the protest if their demand is not meet at the earliest, added sources.