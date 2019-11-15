Paddy Procurement: Farmers Protest Against Token System In Sambalpur

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Representational Image
13

Sambalpur: Farmers staged demonstration in Bareipali market yard of Sambalpur district today demanding cancellation of the token system in paddy collection.

Related Posts

Woman stabbed to death by hubby in Sundargarh village

Strict Enforcement Of Traffic Norms In Odisha From Dec 1

Man critical In Bombing Over Past Rivalry In Puri

According to sources, the agitating farmers sat on strike with paddy laden tractors demanding immediate revocation of the token system.

The Crop procurement process was affected by sue to the mass protest of farmers in the area. Besides, the agitating farmers threatened to intensify the protest if their demand is not meet at the earliest, added sources.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Woman stabbed to death by hubby in Sundargarh village

Strict Enforcement Of Traffic Norms In Odisha From Dec 1

Man critical In Bombing Over Past Rivalry In Puri

1 of 2,265