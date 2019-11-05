Over 40 Migrants Rescued From Refrigerated Truck In Greece

Thessaloniki: As many as forty-one migrants were rescued from a refrigerated truck and arrested the truck driver connection with the case at northern Greece on Monday.

As per reports, the migrants, of apparent Afghan origin, were mostly in good condition but seven received first aid in hospital.

The discovery came after 39 people, all believed to be Vietnamese nationals, were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain last month, highlighting the risks of illegal migrant routes to Europe, even for those avoiding perilous travel by sea.

Besides, the cops were also seeking a second man from Turkey in connection with the incident.