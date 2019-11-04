Over 14 grams of brown sugar seized in Khurda, peddler held

Khurda: Khurda police on Monday seized over 14 grams of brown sugar and arrested one peddlers from Mallipur area near Niali road under Khurda model police limits.

The arrested accused has been identified as Tukuna Das (27), son of Bulu Das of Gurujang village in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Mallipur area and apprehended Das. During frisking, 14 grams and 300 miligrams of brown sugar estimated to worth over Rs 2 lakhs was seized from the possession of the accused.

Khurda model police station has registered a case (385/19) under Section 21 (b) of the NDPS Act in this regard and forwarded the accused person to the court.