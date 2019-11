Puri: At least 13 students suffered injuries after the school van they were travelling in overturned near Olaguan under Chari Chhak police limits in Konark on Monday.

According to sources, the students of a private school in Tualsipur were heading towards their school this morning when the incident occurred.

While all the injured students were admitted to ChariChhak Community Health Centre (CHC), one student stated to be extremely critical has been shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar.