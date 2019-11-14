Orissa High Court Grants Bail To Industrialist Mahima Mishra

Cuttack: Orissa High Court today granted bail to industrialist Mahimananda Mishra in connection with the murder case of Seaways Shipping and Logistics Private Limited GM Mahendra Swain.

As per reports, the HC directed the lower court to impose conditions and set Mishra free from jail on bail. Mishra, who was remanded at Choudwar jail in Cuttack, has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar due to health-related ailments.

Earlier on September 19, 2018, Mishra surrendered before the Court after the Supreme Court rejected the bail granted to him by the Orissa High Court. The Apex Court had also ordered to take him into custody.

Earlier in May, 2018, the Cuttack Sadar sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) court had directed the Choudwar Jail superintendent to take necessary action Mahimananda Mishra’s treatment. The lower court had directed to make arrangements for Mishra’s treatment after taking into consideration the statements made by authorities of the National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (NIRTAR) and Choudwar Jail superintendent.

A doctors’ team which examined Mishra, had recommended advanced treatment for him. Mishra’s counsel had urged the court to direct the authorities to make necessary arrangements for his treatment at AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Mishra who is the founder and managing director of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL), a stevedore giant of the country, was arrested from Thailand for allegedly masterminding murder of Mahendra Swain, a top executive of Hyderabad-based stevedoring company Seaways Shipping and Logistics Limited (SSLL), on October 26, 2016 at Paradip.