Orissa High Court Bar Association resumes work from today

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Bar Association, that had called off their agitation, resumed work from today.

The Orissa High Court Bar Association called off their cease work stir on November 1 after receiving Supreme Court’s blow regarding the stir.

Notably, the lawyers were on strike from October 14 protesting the apex court collegium’s suggestions for the appointment of judges in HC.

Earlier, on October 22, the Supreme Court had expressed its displeasure over the lawyers’ strike and observed that the Judiciary system cannot be brought to a standstill. The apex court questioned whether the local police are in a position to end the impasse or the paramilitary forces would have to be deployed for which directions can be issued to the Central government.

The bar association has condemned the collegiums system alleging that it amounts to less transparency in the selection process of the judges. Protesting the appointment of judges in Orissa High court had resorted to cease-work stir.