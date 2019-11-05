Orissa HC directs ADJ to rehear the Gunupur triple murder case

Cuttack: Orissa High Court on Tuesday has directed the Court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) in Rayagada district to rehear the sensational Gunupur triple murder case.

The Orissa High Court’s division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra had earlier reserved its judgment on the death penalty awarded to nine persons after completing fresh scrutiny of the prosecution case with a re-examination of the statements of the informant, 11 witnesses and related documents.

Notably, on April 13, 2018, the Court of Additional District Judge at Gunupur had awarded death penalty to nine persons for killing three members of a family in 2016.

The court had earlier held ten persons, including a minor, guilty in the case. They had killed three persons of a family – Asim Sabara, his wife Ambae and their elder daughter Ashamani – at Kitunga village under Gunupur block in the district over suspicion of practising sorcery.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the culprits had set the bodies of the trio on fire, around 150 metres away from the village, after killing them in a bid to destroy evidence.