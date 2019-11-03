OPCC Chief: Cuttack-Barabati MLA Moquim’s name to be recommended to Sonia Gandhi

Bhubaneswar: A meeting regarding the elevation of Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim to the position of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president was held in Bhubaneswar today.

Following Congress’ debacle in the recent elections, a section opposed to OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik has called for a change and proposed to elevate Cuttack-Barabati MLA.

Following the meeting, the motley group of dissidents has decided to present the idea to AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

This was informed by PCC spokesperson Ashok Samal after the closed-door meeting.

A party delegation will soon meet AICC president Sonia Gandhi (likely on November 10) in this regard, Samal added.

Notably, the poor performance of the Congress in the last General Elections and the recent by-poll has made it amply clear that the people have lost confidence in the party. The party workers are not only demoralised but also lost hope about its revival. As a result, many leaders have left the party.

Blaming the state leadership for the present situation, the dissidents said the OPCC has become a ‘sign-board’ party.