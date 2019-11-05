Onion price to go up in coming days in Odisha: F&CS Minister

State at LargeHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Onion price
22

Bhubaneswar: As onion prices continue to rise across the state, the rate of the bulb vegetable may further increase by Rs 6-10 per kg in the coming days, informed Odisha Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Ranendra Pratap Swain on Tuesday.

“Onion price will further go up by Rs 6-10 as rain in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka have affected the supply of onion to our state,” said minister Swain.

Related Posts

Gallery No 7 of Barabati Stadium closed due to its…

Naveen Sanctions Rs 8.50 Crore for development of Kendrapara…

Woman jumps off rooftop of Nabarangpur DHH, dies

“We will discuss with traders about the onion price hike and set up centres to provide the bulb vegetable at a subsidised rate. The government will take measures which will suit best to the people,” Swain added.

At present, the onion price hovers at around Rs 60 per kg in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Once the procurement starts in the next 15 days, onion price will come down, he further added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Gallery No 7 of Barabati Stadium closed due to its…

Naveen Sanctions Rs 8.50 Crore for development of Kendrapara…

Woman jumps off rooftop of Nabarangpur DHH, dies

1 of 7,422