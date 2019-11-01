One killed in scooter-bus collision in Ganjam’s Khallikote

Khallikote: A 24-year-old youth was killed after his scooter collided head-on with a passenger bus near Kalinga Vaishya Bhawan under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district today.

The deceased person has been identified as Suryamani Muni, son of Prafulla Chandra Muni in Magurasahi village in the district.

According to sources, the passenger bus (Balunkeswar) was en route to Kodala when it hit Suryamani who was coming from the opposite direction on his scooter. Suryamani died on the spot under the impact of the collision.

On being informed, Khallikote police reached the spot and sent the body to the local hospital for post-mortem.