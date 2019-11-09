One boy student killed, another hurt as wall collapses in Bolangir

Bolangir: A boy student was killed and another was injured when a boundary wall of a school collapsed in Bolangir district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Atish Kharasela and the injured student has been identified as Sudhansu Sand. Both the minors hail from Malapada area.

According to sources, the incident took place today while both the students were watching a prayer set up for Kartik month. The event was being held near Tikarpada primary school.

However, the boundary wall on which both Atish and Sudhansu were sitting collapsed suddenly.

While Atish died on the spot after being buried under the debris, Sudhansu was immediately admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir in a critical condition.

On being informed, Town Police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the incident, sources said.