Okra (lady’s fingers) water controls Diabetes

Bhubaneswar: Okra, also known as “lady’s fingers,” is a green flowering plant. The term “okra” most commonly refers to the edible seedpods of the plant.

The verdict is out on whether okra can be used successfully as a direct diabetes treatment. However, the okra plant does have many proven health benefits. Read on to see if okra could be a viable part of your diabetes treatment plan.

In addition to the blood-glucose-lowering compounds, okra is also a powerhouse of antioxidants and vital nutrients like folate, beta-carotene, and lutein. It is also enriched with anti-inflammatory properties that make it a healthy addition to an ideal diabetes diet.

Okra can be consumed in many ways. You can cook it lightly, steam it, grill it or add them to yummy and fresh stir-fries. You can also include them as part of delicious detox waters. Okra water is fast becoming a sensation in the world of health and fitness. Here’s how you can make it at home.

How To Make Okra Water For Diabetes:

Take five okra pods, medium-sized and wash them thoroughly.

Cut off the ends of the pods. Now, with the help of a knife split the pods in half.

Take a mason jar or a tumbler with three cups of water and put the pods in it.

Let the pods soak overnight.

Squeeze the pods into the water and take them out.

Drink the water.

Before you make any major alteration to your diet, it is better to consult an expert. Remember, excess of anything can prove detrimental to your blood sugar levels. Therefore practice moderation at all times. If your blood sugar is seeing rapid fluctuations, make sure you seek your consult immediately.