OHRC moved after minor girl loses an eye due to wrong medicine

Bhubaneswar: After a six-year-old girl lost one of her eyes allegedly due to a wrong medicine prescribed by a doctor at Nayagarh DHH, her family members have knocked the doors of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) today.

According to sources, the minor girl, Rinki’s father Chandramani Gocchayat of Nachhipur village in the district has lodged a petition with the human rights body seeking action against the doctor, pharmacist and Nayagarh CDMO. He has also lodged a complaint with Nayagarh Town Police in this regard.

As per reports, Chandramani took his daughter to Dasapalla CHC for treatment after she suffered a minor injury in her right eye. As there were no eye doctors available at the hospital, Chandramani rushed her to Nayagarh DHH.

A doctor in Nayagarh DHH, prescribed to collect the required eyedrop from the Niramaya store and suggested Chandramani to administer 3-5 drops in the child’s eye twice a day.

Chandramani has alleged that Rinki lost vision in one of her eyes after using the prescribed medicine. Following this, the damaged eye was removed and an artificial eye was implanted at a private hospital.

It is alleged that the Nayagarh chief district medical officer (CDMO) Sweta Mohapatra is taking no further steps after ordering a probe into the matter. Mohapatra has assured Rs 15,000 for Rinki’s treatment now.

Chandramani has filed a petition of medical negligence with the state human rights body seeking action against the doctor, pharmacist and CDMO of Nayagarh .