Odisha textbook production & marketing Assistant Director caught taking bribe

Bhubaneswar: The Assistant Director of Odisha State Bureau Of Text Book Preparation & Production has been arrested by Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person here.

The accused has been identified as Prasanna Kumar Senapati, was working as an Asst. Director at textbook production and marketing in the city. He was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from one Nirmala Kumar Jena of Dargah Bazar in Cuttack.

According to sources, the accused had demanded the bribe from Jena for the printing of textbooks. Following this, Jena had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance. Following this, the Vigilance officials laid a trap and caught Senapati red-handed while he was accepting the amount from Jena.

The bribe amount of Rs 20,000 was recovered from the file which was on his table. The chemical testing of the accused person’s right-hand wash and the surface of the file gave positive chemical reaction confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money, the Vigilance said, adding that Senapati has been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court.