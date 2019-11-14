Odisha Teachers Stage Protest, Perform Lakshmi Puja On Road In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A teachers association today staged protest and performed  Lakshmi Puja on road over various demands at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the agitating teachers of 2012-batch Non-OTET teachers association launched hunger strike after performing rituals to worship Goddess Lakshmi on first Thursday of Hindu calendar Margasir month this morning.

The protestors sat on dharna demanding the abolition of Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) system and regularisation of 2012-batch Sikhya Sahayaks, informed sources.

