Odisha Sprinter Dutee Chand features on prestigious TIME 100 Next list

Bhubaneswar: Ace sprinter from Odisha, Dutee Chand has been selected for the TIME 100 Next list of most influential people in the world.

As per official sources, the full list will be published on November 25, 2019 issue of the TIME magazine.

Dutee twitted:

Ecstatic and Humbled!

Honoured to be in Time 100 Next 2019. On the track, I’ll sprint🏃

Off the track, I’ll fight🤼

Fight for Inclusion, Equality, Rights and dignity of People. #loveislove https://t.co/8aA5jxiJUu — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) November 13, 2019

In the list, Dutee’s story is narrated as:

“On the track, Dutee Chand sprints. Off the track, she fights.the 100-m runner from India is preparing to make her second Olympic appearance, in 2020, in Tokyo. In July, she became the first Indian sprinter to win the 100-m at the World University Games. But back in 2014, Chand was effectively banned from competition because of her high natural testosterone levels, she appealed the verdict and won a precedent-setting case. This year, Chand announced she was in a same-sex relationship, making her the first openly gay athlete in India’s history,”

Notably, TIME 100 Next is an extension of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world and it covers 100 emerging personalities who have been and expected to be influential in the field of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism.