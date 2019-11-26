Odisha Police To Set Up Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centre

Cuttack: In a bid to deal with emerging cybercrime threats in the State, Odisha police have decided to set up a Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch), Santosh Kumar Upadhyay said on Tuesday.

“ The centre will promote interstate collaboration for the handling of multi-jurisdictional cybercrime cases and take up cybercrime awareness initiative for people to help them get protected from cybercrime,” said Upadhyay.

“ As many as 340 police personnel have undergone the first phase of training. We will also expedite the process of imparting training to as many as 100 police personnel from December,” he added.

The Cyber Petition Cell will also work to block and remove objectionable contents from social media and other pornographic sites. The victims can also lodge a complaint of cybercrimes through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal www.cybercrime.gov.in. Odisha police so far this year have received 216 complaints through the portal, Upadhyay further added.

Reportedly, the centre will operate from the building of newly constructed Cybercrime police station in the state capital.