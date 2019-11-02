Odisha Lokayukta issues notice to 6 officials for embezzlement

Jajpur: The Lokayukta of Odisha on Saturday served notice to six government officials of Jajpur district over alleged misappropriation of government funds allocated for various schemes for development of Nagada village.

The Office of the Lokayukta has served notices to Project Director of Jajpur District Rural Development Agency, Sukinda Block Development Officer, Jajpur Town Executive Engineer (Rural Development-1), Executive Engineer (Electrical) Dhabalgiri, Executive Engineer (Rural Water Supply and Sanitation) and Jajpur District Social Welfare Officer.

Besides, the officers have been asked to file replies within six weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that Odisha government had sanctioned Rs 23 crore for the development of infrastructure in tribal-dominated Nagada village in Jajpur district after 21 children died allegedly due to malnourishment and diseases in 2016.