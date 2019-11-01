Odisha lawyers call off strike, likely to resume work from Nov 4

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Bar Association called off their cease work agitation today after receiving Supreme Court’s blow regarding the stir.

As per reports, the agitating lawyers are likely to resume work from November 4. However, any official confirmation in this regard is yet to be received.

Earlier on October 22, the Supreme Court had expressed its displeasure over the lawyers’ strike and observed that the Judiciary system cannot be brought to a standstill. The apex court questioned whether the local police are in a position to end the impasse or the paramilitary forces would have to be deployed for which directions can be issued to the Central government.

Moreover, on October 28 the Bar Council of India (BCI) asked the agitating lawyers to withdraw their ongoing cease-work stir terming the strike to be baseless and unnecessary.

The BCI has further directed the bar associations to cooperate with judicial work and inform the council about their decision by November 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court collegium has recommended names of advocate Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi and judicial officer Bibhu Prasad Routray to be appointed as Orissa High Court Judges.

The bar association has condemned the collegiums system alleging that it amounts to less transparency in the selection process of the judges. Protesting the appointment of judges in Orissa High court had resorted to cease-work stir.