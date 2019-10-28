Odisha Health Dept Urges OPSC to fill up 3278 posts of doctors

3278 posts of doctors
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Health Department has written to the Odisha Public Service Commission to fill up 3278 posts of doctors lying vacant in different categories.

Commissioner-Cum-Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha, IAS Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda has urged the OPSC to fill up the vacant posts on a regular basis as per the provisions of Odisha Medical & Health Services Rule, 2017 for regulation of the recruitment to the posts of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeons) belonging to the Odisha Medical & Health Services cadre.

In the letter, the Health Dept Commissioner-Cum-Secretary mentioned that:-

  • As regards the UR category, it is clarified that total sanctioned strength of doctors in Group —A (JB) is 5683. As per ORV Act, UR category is 50% i.e 2842. But 1484 doctors in Group-A(JB) are in the Cadre. Hence, 2842-1484= 1358 posts are lying vacant.
  • As regards the SEBC category, as per ORV Act, SEBC category is 11.25% i.e 639. But 503 doctors in Group-A(JB) are in position. Hence, 639-503= 136 posts are lying vacant.
  • As regards the SC category, as per ORV Act, SC category is 16.25% i.e 923. But 214 doctors in Group-A(JB) are in position. Hence, 923-214= 709 posts are lying vacant.
  • As regards the ST category, as per ORV Act, ST category is 22.50% i.e 1279. But 204 doctors in Group-A(JB) are in position. Hence, 1279-204= 1075 posts are lying vacant.

Dr Meherda has requested the Commission to conduct necessary recruitment test and communicate their recommendation in the matter for appointment of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeons) on regular basis against the 3278 nos. of vacancies.

