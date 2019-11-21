Odisha Govt Signs Three MoUs to Improve Urban Service Delivery

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Housing and Urban Development Department today entered into three MoUs with different organisations at Kharvela Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, to transform the Urban Service Delivery System.

These three organisation entering into partnership with Odisha Government are e-gov Foundation, Janagraha Centre for Citizenship & Democracy and Indian Heritage Cities Network Foundation.

e-gov foundation of Nandan Nilakani and Srikanth Nadhamuni will provide full stack of municipal services applications which include a feature-rich dashboard portal for all ULBs, Public Grievance Management System, Finance and Accounting; Property Tax Management Water and Sewerage system, Trade License system and one line building plan approval system. It will be easily accessible for citizens through web & mobile application.

Janagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy of Ramesh and SwathiRamanathan will undertake a transformative reform of property taxation in ULBs resulting in growth in revenue of ULBs and investment in better service and infrastructure.

The Indian Heritage Cities Network Foundation represented by its Chairman Dr. Ramachandran, is an official partner of UNESCO and enters into an MoU with the H & UD, Odia Language Literature & Culture and Tourism Department for promotion of heritage-based sustainable development.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his commitment to function with the 5-T mantra to bring about visible transformation in the lives of people. The Chief Minister also hopes that these MoUs will be successful in providing transformative results in a time-bound manner to improve urban life.

Among others, Urban Minister Pratap Jena, Chairman OSDA Subrato Bagchi, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.