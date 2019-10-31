Odisha govt, J-PAL ink pact to boost anti-poverty programmes

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) South Asia to maximise the impact of anti-poverty programmes

The MoU was signed by the Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra and Executive Director of J-PAL South Asia, Shobhini Mukerji in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and senior government officials at Kharavela Bhawan here.

Under this partnership, J-PAL South Asia will provide technical assistance to the State Government for scaling up evidence-backed programmes to improve development outcomes across Odisha. This partnership, in line with the 5T initiative of the State Government, aims at bringing transformation in the lives of people through research-based intervention in policy formulation

As per the MoU, J-PAL will work in eight districts including the undivided KBK (Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput) region for the improvement of the poorest of the poor, women and nutrition. J-PAL will take large variables from these districts and match them with those in the existing research models. It will devise the evaluation and policy formulations accordingly.

Besides, J-PAL South Asia and the state government will have an annual policy dialogue on malnutrition, women’s empowerment, distress migration, health-worker performance, and improving agricultural productivity.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been focusing on the transformation of Odisha through the timely application of transparency, teamwork and technology. This programme partnership has all the components of 5Ts (Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation) with the on-field application,” said a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The MoU signing function was attended by the members of the Council of Ministers, Skill Development Authority Chairman, Subroto Bagchi, Mo School Chairperson, Susmita Bagchi, Chief Secretary, Asit Tripathy, Agricultural Production Commissioner, Pradipta Mohapatra and other senior officers of the State Government.

Notably, Founder and Co-founder of J-PAL, Abhijeet Banerjee and Esther Duflo have been conferred with Noble Prize for Economics this year for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.