Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal conferred Honorary Doctorate by Hanseo University in Korea

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal was conferred Honorary Doctorate degree in Public Administration at the Conferment Ceremony of Hanseo University, Korea held in its Seosan Campus on 31st October 2019.

On the occasion, Deputy Governor of Chungcheongnam-do Province and Charge d’ Affairs at Embassy of India, Seoul Mr Satish Kumar Sivan, gave congratulatory speeches highlighting the contribution of Hon’ble Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal in the field of academics and Public Service.

Notably, Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal is on an official visit to the Republic of Korea from 29th October to 4th November 2019.

Hon’ble Governor met Mr Seung-Jo Yang, Governor of Chungcheongnam in Korea during his visit on 30th October and discussed the present engagements and possible steps to improve economic and cultural ties between two provinces through KoreaSouth Korea joint efforts.