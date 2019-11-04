Odisha gov signs MoU with TATA Strive &Tech Mahindra

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to create employment opportunity among the youths of Odisha, the State government on Monday signed an MoU with TATA Strive and Tech Mahindra.

Addressing in the meeting CM Patnaik said, “our vision is to make Odisha the nucleus of global skilled manpower requirement by enhancing our skill to such a level that all the top industrial houses across the globe rope in our workforce in large numbers. Recently, with our boys shining at World Skill Competition in Russia, signs of our excellence have been exhibited at the global level. We are scaling up our activities to make the youth of Odisha skilled for the globe.”

Similarly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked among Tech Mahindra and Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) and College of Engineering & Technology (CET) to set up a Centre of Excellence in the area of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), where students will get an opportunity to work on proof of concept on real-life business problems to keep up with the market demand and to enhance the employability of engineering students.

The Government of Odisha in Skill Development & Technical Education (SD&TE) Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding and two agreements with Tata Strive and Tech Mahindra today at Kharavela Bhawan. The MoU and agreements were signed in the august presence of Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik.

As per the first agreement, Life Skill will be imparted to the students of all 49 state-run ITIs in Odisha.