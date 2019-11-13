Odisha Finance Minister Tables Rs 8126 Crore Supplementary Budget

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Wednesday tabled the supplementary budget of Rs 8126.32 cr for the financial year 2019-20 on the first day of the winter session of the State Assembly.

According to the budget, while Rs 7432.8 crore has been allocated under Programme Expenditure, Rs 267.23 crore allocated for Administrative Expenditure. Besides, Rs 6.52 crore has been allocated for Disaster Response Fund and another Rs 419.78 crore allocated under ‘Transfers from State’.

The supplementary budget is aimed at fulfilling the requirement of funds for public welfare and developmental activities in the state, mainly through reallocation of available resources and receipt of tied-up resources from various sources, reports said.

The supplementary budget provision of Rs 7432.8 crore is to be financed by tied-up resources to the tune of Rs 2981.88 crore, higher receipt of non-tax revenue to the extent of Rs 1,000 crore, and surrender of the provision in grants and appropriations to the extent of Rs 4114.5 crore, it was learned.

The Odisha government’s total debt stands at Rs 83,307 crore which is 15.4% of the GSDP, the State Finance minister Niranjan Pujari further informed at a presser after tabling the supplementary budget in Odisha Assembly.