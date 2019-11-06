Odisha: Deep depression likely to intensify into cyclonic storm in next 24 hrs

Deep depression
Bhubaneswar: The depression over east-central & adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea has intensified into a deep depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST, informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the officials, the depression over east-central & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 09 kmph, intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today.

The officials have located the deep depression over east-central & adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal, near Lat.13.4°N and Long. 89.3°E, about 390 km west-northwest of Maya Bandar (Andaman Islands), about 810 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 920 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 960 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, the officials added.

The officials further added that it is very likely to move west-northwestwards for some more time and then north-northwestwards, towards West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts.

