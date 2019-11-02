Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Presented FIH President’s Award

Bhubaneswar: The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik was tonight recognised by the International Hockey Federation by being awarded the prestigious FIH President’s Award by FIH President Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra.

The FIH President’s award was bestowed on the Hon’ble Chief Minister during the FIH Congress held in Delhi in 2018 and was awarded in recognition of the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s contribution to sports and in particular Indian hockey where he and the Government of Odisha have been at the forefront of promoting the sport both in India and globally.

Odisha – the Eastern State of India – is known for its love for Hockey. The State successfully hosted the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 and hosted the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 in June. Odisha has previously hosted the Champions Trophy 2014 and the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017.

Kalinga Lancers, the team owned by the State, is the winners in the Hockey India League 2017. Taking a step further towards realising the dream of restoring the glory of Indian Hockey at the global level, the State is sponsoring the Indian Hockey Teams till 2023.