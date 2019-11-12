Odisha Assembly To Go Paperless This Winter Session

Bhubaneswar: In a new move to go paperless, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro today informed that the question-answer session during the House proceedings can be done through E-mode.

Ahead of the winter session of Odisha Assembly, Patro said that the members of the House can present their questions and seek answers through the mobile app.

Arrangements and works are underway to implement the paperless concept in the State Assembly. Besides, the Assembly premises will be made completely Wi-Fi-enabled soon, Patro said.

On the other hand, Odisha Director General of Police BK Sharma today reviewed the security arrangement ahead of the Assembly session.

According to the DGP, a three-layered security arrangement has been put in place in and around the Odisha Legislative Assembly ahead of the winter session. Besides, CCTV cameras will be put in place on Gandhi marg to monitor the movement of the demonstrators and agitators.

The 30-day winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence from November 13 and continue till December 19.