Odisha: 165 killed in exchange of fire with police in a decade

Bhubaneswar: As many as 165 persons were killed and 187 injured in the exchange of fire with police in Odisha in the last ten years till date (2010-20 November 2019), said Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of State (MoS) for Home.

This was informed by the minister in a written reply to a question by BJP member Jayanarayan Mishra in the Assembly today.

Replying to another question by Mishra, the minister in a written reply said that 43 custodial deaths were reported in the state since 2010 till date.

A total of 115 exchanges of fire between Maoists and security personnel have taken place between 2015 and 2019 (October 31), the minister said.

In the incidents, three state police personnel, three central security force employees and 11 people had lost their lives.

Mishra also informed that the state government is implementing a Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme to bring the Maoists into the mainstream.