Odia Doctor Anshuman Naik youngest to get Ero-Asian Academy fellowship

Bhubaneswar: A young diabetologist from Rourkela, Dr. Anshuman Naik has been awarded fellowship of Euro-Asian Academy of Clinical Diabetology. Dr. Naik received the fellowship from World famous diabetologist Dr. Prof. Ele Ferrani at a glittering function held in Mumbai today.

With this Dr. Naik made his entry into the record sheet of becoming the first Odia doctor to have received this honour. He is also the youngest person in India to have received the fellowship.

Earlier Dr. Naik was awarded honorary degree of doctor of philosophy from a central university of USA in Chennai. Dr. Naik’s approach transcends traditional line of diabetic cure.

Dr. Naik says “Diabetes is a life style disease which can be cured through regular physical exercises and change in food habits with minimum use of medicine.” Dr. Naik is a strong supporter of Prime Minister’s ‘Fit India Mission’.