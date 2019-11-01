Now Apply For LL, DL At Any RTO In Odisha

RTO In Odisha
Bhubaneswar:  In order to provide better citizen-centric service to the people, the State Transport Authority (STA) has removed the region-wise restriction for applying for learning licence, driving licence or registration of the vehicles.

The State Transport Authority tweeted:

Earlier, the citizens were allowed to apply for the documents only at the concerned RTO under the jurisdiction of which the applicant was residing or had the business. However, the restriction has been removed as per the amended MV Act.

As per the notification by the STA the applicants need to file documents showing proof of resident of Odisha. “The RTOs should not debar any person in getting learners licence, final driving licence and registration of motor vehicles on the ground that he is not residing within the jurisdiction of respective RTO,” read the notification.

