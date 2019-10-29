Noted Gotipua dance Guru Birabar Sahoo passes away

HeadlinesTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Gotipua dance Guru Birabar Sahoo
12

Bhubaneswar: Noted Gotipua dance Guru Birabar Sahoo passed away at his village Indolakusiari of Kurangipur Panchayat under Balipatana block in Khurda district on Tuesday.

According to reports, Sahoo breathed his last at his native place this afternoon. He had started his training in Gotipua when he was five years old.

Related Posts

Higher Education dept asks RD Women’s varsity to…

Time to Make Every Individual as Climate Ambassador, says…

Trump says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s successor has been…

Sahoo has trained dancers at Konark Natya Mandap for many years and also conducted several dance workshops.

Guru Birabar Sahoo was conferred with the Orissa Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1997. He also conferred Utkal Atma by Od-French Cultural Organisation in 2006.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Higher Education dept asks RD Women’s varsity to…

Time to Make Every Individual as Climate Ambassador, says…

Trump says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s successor has been…

1 of 6,258