Noted Gotipua dance Guru Birabar Sahoo passes away

Bhubaneswar: Noted Gotipua dance Guru Birabar Sahoo passed away at his village Indolakusiari of Kurangipur Panchayat under Balipatana block in Khurda district on Tuesday.

According to reports, Sahoo breathed his last at his native place this afternoon. He had started his training in Gotipua when he was five years old.

Sahoo has trained dancers at Konark Natya Mandap for many years and also conducted several dance workshops.

Guru Birabar Sahoo was conferred with the Orissa Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1997. He also conferred Utkal Atma by Od-French Cultural Organisation in 2006.