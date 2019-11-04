Nominations Called For 2nd Odisha Excellence Award

Bhubaneswar: Odia Media Private Limited, Odisha’s leading media and publishing house is inviting nominations for the 2nd Odisha Excellence Award (OEA 2019) ceremony, going to be held on November 28, 2019.

Like the first edition held in 2018, this year also Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal will bestow the prestigious awards to 20 deserving personalities and institutions.

The Odisha Excellence Award ceremony is an annual event to recognise real heroes and achievers and of the state and felicitate them for their extraordinary excellence and contribution in different fields.

OEA 2019: Award Categories

The Odisha Youth Award 2019 will recognize senior achievers and successful figures for their extraordinary excellence and contribution in different fields of art, sports, culture, entertainment, education, development and social service.

This includes, but is not limited to:

Literature

Cinema

Education (Educationist / Educational Institution)

Journalism

Music (Composer/ Singer/ Musician)

Public Service (IAS/IPS/IRS/OAS or any other state or national level Civil Service Officer)

Art (Fine art / Sculpture / Digital art / other art forms)

Hospitality (Hotel / Restaurant / Food hub)

Leadership (CEO / COO / Director / Senior Company Executives)

CSR (Private or Public Limited companies)

Theatre (Playwright/Artist/Director etc)

Health (Doctor/Hospital)

Motivation (Public Orator / Speaker)

Social Service (Individual / Organisation)

Sports

Dance

Politics

Environment

Entrepreneurship

Policy Making

Nomination Process

Anyone can send nomination his/her favorite personality (Above 45 Years age) or organizations operated in Odisha. Nominated individuals must be resident of Odisha or an Odia staying anywhere in this world or working for the betterment of Odisha’s art, culture, economy etc for at least a period of 20 years.

Any individual or organisation may nominate someone by submitting a properly filled Nomination Form.

Nomination forms shall be mailed to [email protected] or the hard copy of the nomination form can be forwarded (speed post / courier) to the Odisha Youth Award 2019, Odia Media Private Limited, N-6/277, IRC Village, Bhubaneswar-751015, Ph.: 0674-2360203.

Nomination Deadline

All nomination forms should reach on or before Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Selection Process

A selection committee comprising senior individuals and 4 awardees from previous year, convened by Odia Media director Mr Subhransu Panda, will verify and examine all the nomination forms and declare the final list of awardees.

Awards Presentation and Ceremony

A plaque, a memento and a Geeta Govind Khandua (typically hand-loomed Odia attire) will be presented to at least 20 recipients in a special evening festival hosted at a city venue. Recipients will be publicly acknowledged through appropriate print and electronic communication vehicles.

Odia Media also organises numerous state level and national events such as Odisha Media Conclave (OMC), Odisha Education Award (OEDA), Bhubaneswar Literary Festival (BLF), Koraput Literary Festival (KLF), Bhasha Festival, Odisha Youth Award (OYA), PEN IN Books Young Author Award (YAA) etc.