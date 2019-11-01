No ration to 20 Families for defecating in open in Ganjam

Ganjam: As many as 20 families at Goutami Panchayat under Sankhemundi block in Ganjam district have been denied ration for defecating in the open.

According to reports, Sarpanch of Goutami Panchayat in the district, Sushant Swain took a strict action and refused to provide the subsidised items to 20 families covered under the food security schemes after it was found that they are defecating in the open.

“This action has been taken to encourage people to make toilets in their home and use the same instead of defecating in the open”, Swain said.

“As many as 300 women from a self-help group (SHG) have volunteered to go on rounds and keep a check on open defecation,” Swain added.

Notably, on October 27 and 28, monthly ration items under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Act (SFSA) were distributed at Goutami Panchayat under Sankhemundi block in the district but these families were not given the ration.

“A meeting was held on October 20 and it was decided that the people who are defecating in the open they will be punished as their rations will not be provided until they built toilets in their home,” a Panchayat official said.

Reportedly, at least 2000 families reside in Goutami Panchayat and 180 of them do not have toilets in their houses. They defecate in open fields and road-sides sabotaging overall cleanliness and hygiene of the area.

However, Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange did not appreciate the step of the Sarpanch stating that benefits under NFSA and SFSA schemes can’t be restrained like that. The rations should be provided to the families soon.