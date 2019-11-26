No Provision To Scrap Vehicles Older Than 15 Years: State Transport Authority

Bhubaneswar: As a piece of good news for 15-year-old vehicle owners, the State Transport Authority (STA) today clarified that there is no provision to declare 15-year-old vehicles as unworthy of road.

The STA has advised the owners of such vehicles to renew the Registration Certificate (RC) at concerned Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The validity of registration of transport vehicle will prevail as long as its fitness certificate is valid. STA also took to the twitter to announce the same.

Speaking to media persons, Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera on Tuesday said that strict new traffic rules will be effective from December 1. As the government has given enough time to the people to get their documents ready, now it’s time to enforce the law.

