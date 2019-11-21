NNKS stage protest against token system in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Scores of farmers under the aegis of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) staged a demonstration in the city today demanding immediate withdrawal of token system.

According to sources, the members of the NNKS took out a rally from PMG Square to Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar.

Opposing the government introduced the token system in paddy procurement in the state, the agitating farmers staged a protest and sought immediate government intervention.

Moreover, the farmers’ outfit also threatened to intensify their protests if their demands are not met.

Meanwhile, the police have taken several agitators into preventive custody to maintain law and order situation.

Earlier, the State government had implemented the Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) for procurement of paddy in the State. However, it has now introduced the centralised token system for the purpose which the farmers are protesting.