Bhubaneswar: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will visit Odisha on Saturday to discuss and review issues pertaining to various NH projects in the state.

As per sources, Gadkari will also attend the 6th Convocation of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University in Bhubaneswar.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend the convocation of the university, sources added.