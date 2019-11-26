Nine killed, 150 injured as powerful earthquake hits Albania

Tirana: At least nine people have died and over 150 sustained injuries after the strongest earthquake rocked the Balkan country on Tuesday.

As per reports, the 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 3:54 am local time (0254 GMT), with an epicentre 34 kilometres (about 20 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana in the Adriatic Sea.

The worst damage was in and around the coastal city of Durres.

Around 300 armed forces personnel have rushed to Durres and Thumane to rescue victims trapped under the ruins. In Thumane, around a dozen rescuers used an excavator to dig through a mountain of debris in search of possible victims, informed sources.