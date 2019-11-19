NFDB Sponsored ToT Programme at ICAR-CIFA inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar is conducting a 5-day Training of Trainers (ToT) programme on Hands-on-training “Fish Health and Environment Management in Freshwater Aquaculture” from 19-23 November 2019, sponsored by National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad, under Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Govt. of India.

The programme was inaugurated on Tuesday by Dr. Manas Kumar Sinha, Senior Executive, NFFBB, NFDB, Kausalyganga, Odisha; Dr. S. S. Mishra, Head of Division & Course Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar, Dr. Munwar Marandi, District Fisheries Officer, Nabarangpur, Odisha and Dr. P. Swain, Principal Scientist, CIFA.

Thirty two participants including State Government Fisheries Officials, Farmers and Entrepreneurs from 11 States and Union Territories viz. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, New Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha, participated in the programme. Dr. P. Swain, Co-Course Director welcomed all the guests and participants and briefed about ICAR-CIFA activities and its role as a hub for freshwater aquaculture research in India.

Dr. S. S. Mishra, in his opening remarks, briefed about the prospective of this NFDB sponsored training program for skill development of fishery officials, entrepreneur and farmers on varies aspects of fish health management including pond water quality management. He emphasized on three major components of blue revolution i.e. quality seed production, quality feed and health management of culture environment as key to sustainable production system.

Dr. P.K. Sahoo, presented importance of health management especially parasitic diseases, which have been a cause of concern in many parts of country. He emphasised importance of maintaining ideal water quality parameters for healthy fish production.

Dr. M. Marandi, DFO, Nabarangpur appreciated the efforts of ICAR-CIFA in conducting such type of skill development programme and Training of trainers’ programme over the years for the cause fisheries and aquaculture development in the country.

Dr. M. K. Sinha, Senior Executive, NFDB, Kausalyaganga, explained the objectives of the NFDB sponsored ToT programme and remarked that, the programme will contribute towards fulfilment of the dream of Hon’ble Prime Minister towards doubling farmer’s income by 2022. He also delineated the scope, potential of the country resources for fish production and impact of intensified aquaculture on disease prevalence as well. Mr. S. N. Sahoo, Scientist & Course Coordinator, proposed vote of thanks on this occasion.