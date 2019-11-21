Newborn girl rescued by locals in Ganjam

Ganjam: A newborn baby girl was rescued by the locals of Mallikeshwari village under Kodala Police limits of Ganjam district on Thursday.

According to sources, some locals of the village had gone to attend nature’s call this evening when they heard a child crying. Upon search, they found a baby girl dumped near a bush and rescued her.

After informing the same to the village ASHA worker, the newborn was admitted to Ganjam DHH. The health condition of the newborn girl child is stated to be stable now.

The baby will be handed over to the Child Care Unit, sources added.