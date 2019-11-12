Neurosurgeon Ashok Mohapatra features in Limca Book Records for Jaga-Kalia surgery

Bhubaneswar: Neurosurgeon Ashok Mohapatra featured in the 2020 edition of Limca Book of Records for the first craniopagus surgery of Kandhamal twins Jagal and Kalia.

In a letter, the LCB said, “A team of 125 doctors and paramedical staff, led by Dr Deepak Kumar Gupta and Dr Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, from the Department of Neurosurgery at AIIMS, New Delhi, successfully separated 28-month-old twins Jaga and Balia. The twins were joined to each other at the cranium. The complex surgery was conducted in two stages, on 28 August 2017 and 25 October 2017.”

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mohapatra completed MBBS from MKCG Medical College, Berhampur in 1975. He did M.S. (Surgery) from AIIMS, New Delhi in 1979 and M.Ch. (Neurosurgery) in 1982. He also passed out in DNB (Neurosurgery) from National Board of Examination in 1983. He served as the Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose AIIMS in Bhubaneswar from 2012 till 2016. He was one of the founding Directors of AIIMS, BBSR.

Mohapatra won several awards including Gold Medal in Pharmacology, Dr. Jeo V. Desa Gold Medal for Research in Neuro-Otology, Membership of National Academy of Medical Sciences, Dr. B.C. Roy National Award – 2008 (for the year 2007) on the category of Eminent Medical Teacher, Bharat Nirman Award by Governor of Odisha,