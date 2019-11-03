Nepal: Eight killed as passenger bus plunges into Sunkoshi River

By pragativadinewsservice
bus plunges into Sunkoshi River
Nepal: At least eight people were killed after a passenger bus they were travelling in plunged into Sunkoshi River in Nepal on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the bus carrying around at least 34 people was en route to Kathmandu from Maga Deurali of Dolkaha. While eight persons were killed on the spot, several others sustaied injuries.

It is also suspected that many might have washed away in the water or might have been underwater.

On being informed about the matter, security personnel reached the spot. Police personnel, with the help of local people, carried out the rescue operation and are searching for the missing persons.

Road accidents are very common in Nepal and occur mainly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles.

